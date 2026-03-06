Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note for wife Sneha Reddy on 15th anniversary

Mumbai March 6 (IANS) South star Allu Arjun, on March 6, celebrated his wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy by sharing a heartfelt message and romantic pictures on his social media account.

Marking 15 years of togetherness, the actor posted a couple of stunning photographs of the two and wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”

In another post, he shared a monochrome picture with Sneha and wrote, “15th anniversary . Life of Laughter & companionship @allusnehareddy.”

One of the pictures shows Arjun and Sneha posing together in a glamorous setting. Sneha Reddy looks elegant in a shimmering blue gown while Allu Arjun stands beside her donning a sharp black suit.

In another black-and-white image, Sneha is seen smiling, dressed in a stylish sequinned saree, as Allu Arjun stands beside her looking at her with a smile.

For the uninitiated, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in March 2011 after reportedly meeting through mutual friends. They initially were good friends, and their love story soon blossomed, leading to marriage. The couple are parents to two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

Talking about Allu Arjun’s younger brother Allu Sirish, he is all set to get married soon. The actor has been sharing glimpses of his pre-wedding festivities online. Sneha Reddy has also offered fans behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of the preparations for her brother-in-law’s big day.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun achieved massive success with the blockbuster franchise Pushpa: The Rise, where he starred opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor has delivered several memorable hits over the years, including the popular dance number ‘A Ante Amalapuram’.

–IANS

rd/