March 06, 2026 1:14 PM हिंदी

Dhanush releases gripping teaser of Selvaraghavan-starrer ' Manithan Deivamagalam'

Dhanush releases gripping teaser of Selvaraghavan-starrer ' Manithan Deivamagalam' (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, March 6 (IANS) Actor and director Dhanush has now released the teaser of director Dennis Manjunath's upcoming film 'Manithan Deivamagalam', featuring his brother and well known director and actor Selvaraghavan in the lead.

Taking to his social media platforms to share the link to the teaser on the occasion of Selvaraghavan's birthday, Dhanush wrote, "Happy Birthday my brother and mentor @selvaraghavan sir. Glad to unveil the #ManithanDeivamagalam Teaser. Wishing the team all the very best."

The 70-second teaser showcases a proficient presentation by director Dennis Manjunath, featuring a voiceover conversation between a little girl, a teacher, and Selvaraghavan, accompanied by striking visuals that introduce the film’s key characters.

'Manithan Deivamagalam' has been written and directed by Dennis Manjunath and produced by Vijaya Sathish and RS Sathish under the banner of Vyom Entertainments.

The film features an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Kushee Ravi, RS Sathish, Kousalya, Mime Gopi, YG Mahendra, Lirthika, Salem Deepak, Sudha, Jothikannan and others.

The teaser’s impact is further elevated by AK Prriyan’s musical score. Editor Deepak S’s crisp cuts and cinematographer Ravi Varma K’s striking visuals add to the teaser’s impressive presentation.

It may be recalled that sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the story is set in a village embraced by nature and peace.

"A devastating tragedy unsettles this peaceful village's harmony and draws the protagonist into its turmoil. In his quest to save his people, the choices he makes transform him into the deity of the land," a source had informed while explaining the inspiration behind the film’s title.

Producer Vijaya Sathish had said that 'Manithan Deivamagalam' would explore faith, sacrifice, and the spiritual bond between a land and its people. "We can’t wait to present more very soon. Heartfelt thanks to our cast, crew, and supporters who have stood by us from day one," the producer had said at the time of the announcement of the film's title.

With post-production work progressing briskly, sources say the makers of Manithan Deivamagalam are likely to announce the film's theatrical release date soon.

-- IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jai to headline Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film 'Texla'( Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jai to headline Aishwarya Rajinikanth's film 'Texla'

T20 WC: ‘Cricket’s a cruel game, it's tough pills to swallow,' Bethell after England's SF loss

T20 WC: ‘Cricket’s a cruel game, it's tough pills to swallow,' Bethell after England's SF loss

Baloch armed group attacks security forces in Balochistan, three Pakistani soldiers killed

Baloch armed group attacks security forces in Balochistan, three Pakistani soldiers killed

Former Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre praises women-led team during visit to Satpura Tiger Reserve

Former Angoori Bhabhi aka Shubhangi Atre praises women-led team during visit to Satpura Tiger Reserve

Earlier we had Jadeja and Axar is filling that void well: Gavaskar

Earlier we had Jadeja and Axar is filling that void well: Gavaskar

Jackie Shroff remembers veteran actress Shammi on her death anniversary

Jackie Shroff remembers veteran actress Shammi on her death anniversary

From Kho Kho to Hockey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal's inspiring rise in Indian women’s hockey team

From Kho Kho to Hockey, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal’s inspiring rise in Indian women’s hockey team

World Uyghur Congress raises alarm over arrests, Ramadan restrictions in China

World Uyghur Congress raises alarm over arrests, Ramadan restrictions in China

T20 WC: 'Bumrah is a superpower that any captain will dream of,’ Du Plessis

T20 WC: 'Bumrah is a superpower that any captain will dream of,’ says Du Plessis

Dia Mirza lauds Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Assi’, calls it ‘one of the most important films of our times’

Dia Mirza lauds Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Assi’, calls it ‘one of the most important films of our times’