Anupam Kher says ‘dreams come true when you refuse to give up’, not when ‘life is easy’

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher believes that refusing to give up is the ultimate key to fulfilling one’s dreams.

Reflecting on his journey, the actor shared that ‘dreams come true not because life is easy, but because one refuses to give up.’

Kher recently celebrated a major milestone as his theatrical play ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' completed its 500th show in Jaipur.

Taking to his social media account, Anupam Kher shared a carousel post featuring videos and pictures from the milestone performance held in Jaipur.

The post captured beautiful moments from the stage followed by the overwhelming response from the audience who gave the actor a standing ovation after the show.

The play narrates Kher’s own story of failures, struggles, hope and perseverance, and has travelled across the world and resonated with audiences for over two decades.

Sharing his emotions about the milestone, the actor captioned the post, “JAIPUR. 500Th SHOW. GRATITUDE. Last night in Jaipur, I performed the 500th show of my autobiographical play #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. And I must confess, it was exhilarating!”

He added, “When we started this journey 23 years ago, it was simply my story of failures, struggles, hope and never giving up. I never imagined that this deeply personal story would travel across the world and touch so many hearts."

"My heartfelt gratitude to my wonderful director #FerozAbbasKhan, my writer Ashok Patole, and the entire crew who make every performance possible.”

“And most importantly, thank you to the audiences across the world who have kept this play alive with their love for more than two decades. 500 shows later, I stand on stage with the same excitement as the first show.”

“Because life has taught me one beautiful truth- Dreams don’t come true because life is easy.Dreams come true because you refuse to give up.And then... Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai! Special Thanks to Shri @ra_rathore ji for presence, appreciation and generosity! Jai Ho! #StandingOvation #Love”

In one of the pictures shared in the carousel by Anupam Kher, the actor is seen standing on stage with his arms stretched wide as he faces a packed auditorium.

The audience can be seen standing and applauding him.

Talking about the play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, it has been directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, and is based on Anupam Kher’s own life story.

It has travelled across several cities around the world over the past 23 years.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher made his Bollywood debut with Saaransh, released in 1984.

In the movie, he portrayed the role of an elderly widower grappling with the loss of his son.

Despite being only 28 years old at the time, his powerful performance as a 60 plus year old, earned widespread acclaim.

The actor has also been a part of many superhit movies like Tezaab, Lamhe, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Gandhi My Father, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara and many more.

–IANS

rd/