Yami Gautam says she has no PR team, ‘never resorted to cheap PR tactics’ amid reel Kriti Sanon controversy

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam has clarified, on her social media account, that she does not have a PR team and has never resorted to cheap publicity tactics, reacting to the recent controversy surrounding her and actress Kriti Sanon.

Yami said that she must have ‘liked a reel that was condescending towards Kriti’s recent award win’ by mistake, further stressing that she prefers to focus solely on her work and not indulge in cheap PR tactics.

The actress issued the clarification after netizens noticed that she had apparently ‘liked’ an Instagram reel that seemed to criticise Kriti Sanon’s Best Actress win at an award show.

Reacting to the controversy, Yami shared a note on her social media account, explaining that the action may have happened accidentally.

She wrote, “It has come to my notice that I apparently ‘liked’ a reel that is condescending toward another actor. We get tagged in multiple things every day, and this appeared during an award-function reference like any other tag. It isn’t true and was definitely not done consciously; if anything, it may have been clicked accidentally.”

She further added, “Never in my life have I resorted to cheap PR tactics. I have always focused on my work and moved on. In the world of clickbait, it’s tempting for even dignified social media portals to harp on this and turn it into coffee-table gossip. But I would hope they would consider that I have earned a better reputation than that.”

Yami concluded, “I have no PR team, have respectfully cleared my stance on entertainment award shows long ago, and remain focused on my work.”

For the uninitiated, the controversy began after Kriti Sanon reportedly won the Best Actress award at the Zee Cine Awards recently for her performance in Tere Ishk Mein.

Some social media users felt that instead of Kriti, Yami deserved the honour for her powerpack role in the movie Haq.

Elaborating on the reel, it featured Kriti celebrating her award win along with an old interview clip of Yami saying that she had stopped seeking validation from awards.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was recently seen in “Tere Ishk Mein” alongside Dhanush, and is all geared up for Homi Adjania’s Cocktail 2.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam was last seen in the courtroom drama “Haq” with Emraan Hashmi and Sheeba Chaddha.

Reports suggest that Yami may have a cameo in filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s upcoming project “Dhurandhar 2.”

–IANS

rd/