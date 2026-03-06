Camila Cabello celebrates birthday with ‘29 things I learned by 29’ letter

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, known for belting out hits such as Havana, Work From Home, and Senorita, marked her birthday with a heartfelt message, sharing a glimpse of her reflections as she turned 29.

Camila took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her childhood, 29th birthday celebration and the letters she has written to herself, which read: “Today, i am turning 29, so I'd like to write down for myself some of the things I've leamed from this trip around the sun, and share it with you, not so much as advice."

"But so maybe we can all swallow saltwater and have stingy eyes and sand in our hair, together, while we learn how to ride the waves.”

Talking about the lessons she has learned.

Cabello’s first pointer mentioned about “keeping your word”.

“I used to cancel plans last minute, friends would get annoyed, I told myself i was tired or i wouldn't be fun in this mood anyways.”

“But i tried this year to keep my word 99% of the time- if I'm tired, if im anxious, if I don't wanna go anymore, i still show up- and it makes me like myself more, and always ends up making me feel better... because part of what heals anxiety or depression i truly think is a sense of responsibility to others. When you don't feel like it, you show up for them,” she mentioned.

“And, paradoxically, it can change how you feel!!!!!!!!!”

The second point included “It is so important to feel cute”.

“Beauty is truly a spiritual practice. It's an active way of saying you are not just surviving, you're enjoying, you're playing, you're peacocking, you're flirting with life.”

"I'm not creative" it makes me sad when people say this, wrote the singer.

“Creativity is a practice, not necessarily a quality. if you are sitting at a desk adding numbers most of the time of course you will think you're not "creative"- go play piano or write a bad song for fun, or write a short story about the time you broke your elbow in 5th grade. Even creatively people don't always feel creative, creativity is a practice!!!”

She went on to write: “4. Creativity humbles you. One day i feel like songs are flowing out of me like a river stream, other days i think i am the WOAT worst of all time. It teaches you about surrendering to something greater, and continuing to just show up and do the work.”

“5. All qualities you love in people are just practices. Confidence is a practice, calm is a practice, sensuality is a practice, silliness is a practice, and they are all available to us if we have an intention to cultivate them.”

The other pointers wern’t shared.

The singer captioned the post: “bday swag… i wrote my yearly list on my email letter 29 things I learned by 29 thank you for the wishes and kisses (sic).”

--IANS

dc/