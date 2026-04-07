Anupam Kher heaps praise on Samay Raina: I genuinely feel he is a genius

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Veteran actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher has tagged comedian Samay Raina, calling him “almost a genius,” and heaped praise on the young talent’s sharp wit and impeccable comic timing.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a few videos featuring him with Samay. He also shared a picture of himself giving a signed copy of his book to the comedian’s parents.

The veteran actor took to the caption section and mentioned that Samay visited his Actor’s Prepare with his parents Pushkar and Sweety to meet him.

“Such warmth, such grace… a truly beautiful Kashmiri Pandit family. Samay, on screen, is sharp, funny and brilliant. But off screen, he was like a protective son. There is something very endearing about that quality,” Anupam wrote.

Calling him a genius, Anupam added: “At just 28, his timing and sense of humour are outstanding. I genuinely feel he is a genius…. Well ALMOST! All bad patches take us back to reflect! To pause. And if we take it as a #LessonOfLife , then we are unstoppable!”

The two even tried to crack jokes together and Anupam said that he failed.

“Samay and I tried cracking jokes together… I failed. Then he failed. How HUMAN! And that’s when I was reminded—life is not about getting it right all the time. It is about failing, laughing, getting up again… and enjoying the journey.”

“Thank you Samay, Pushkar ji and Sweety ji for such a lovely visit. It stayed with me. Sweety ji! On your next visit to Mumbai I promise to make you meet my mother #DulariTheGreat! Orzu Te Lassiv!”

In other news, Samay is making a comeback with his new comedy special christened ‘Still Alive’, which traces the comedian’s journey in its most raw and unfiltered form. It is not a set about someone who survived a scandal.

--IANS

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