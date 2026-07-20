July 20, 2026 1:00 PM हिंदी

Anup Soni wishes wife Juhi Babbar ‘creative satisfaction’ on her birthday

Anup Soni wishes wife Juhi Babbar ‘creative satisfaction’ on her birthday

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni took to social media to wish wife Juhi Babbar on her special day. He shared a heartfelt note filled with love and warm wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Soni expressed his hope that the year ahead brings her happiness, meaningful work in theatre and films, and the creative satisfaction that every artist aspires to achieve. The ‘Crime Patrol’ actor shared a heartwarming video featuring a compilation of Juhi’s elegant pictures. He added a special touch to the video by adding Kishore Kumar’s song ‘Yeh Naina Yeh Kajaal.’

Sharing the clip, Anup wrote, “Happy Birthday, my Juhi. Wishing you a year filled with happiness, love, great work in theatre and movies, and, most importantly, the creative satisfaction that every artist wishes for. Have a wonderful birthday.”

Anup Soni and theatre actress Juhi Babbar got married on March 14, 2011. The couple has a son named Imaan, who was born in 2012. Anup was earlier married to Ritu Soni in 1999. The couple parted ways in 2010 and have two daughters together.

Juhi Babbar, the daughter of veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar and renowned theatre artist Nadira Babbar, shares a strong connection with the stage and has frequently collaborated with Anup on various theatre productions.

Juhi Babbar made her acting debut with the film “Kash Aap Hamare Hote,” where she shared the screen with singer-actor Sonu Nigam. In 2005, she appeared in the Punjabi film “Yaara Naal Baharan” alongside Jimmy Shergill. She later featured in a film with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

Juhi has also appeared in the movies such as “Unns,” alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Rituparna Sengupta, and “It's My Life.” In 2009, Juhi ventured into television and played the role of a homemaker in the comedy series “Ghar Ki Baat Hai,” produced by Shah Rukh Khan.

--IANS

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