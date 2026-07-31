Anup Soni lends voice to Karna in ‘Legend of Karna’, calls him as ‘one of the most complex characters in mythology’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Anup Soni has opened up about voicing Karna in the upcoming animated series "The Legend of Karna."

He said that the legendary warrior's struggles with identity, acceptance, and destiny make him one of the most relatable yet complexed characters in Indian mythology even today.

Speaking about the project, Anup shared, "When I first heard that 'The Legend of Karna' will be made from Karna's perspective, I found the idea extremely exciting. Karna, I feel, is one of the most complex characters in our mythology. We have known him as a great warrior, but behind the warrior was a man who constantly struggled with questions of identity, acceptance, and destiny."

Reflecting on his earliest memories of the iconic character, the actor said, "My first memory of Karna comes from Mahabharat, and what fascinates me about him is that he was such a powerful warrior, but still his life was filled with identity, acceptance, and loyalty. As I grew older, I realised that Karna is not just a character of bravery but also of emotions and conflicts. That complexity makes him one of the most interesting characters in our mythology."

Explaining why Karna continues to resonate with audiences, Anup added, "For me, Karna was never just a warrior. He was a man of immense strength, deep emotions and a very human journey. That is what makes him relatable even after thousands of years."

Talking about lending his voice to the character, he said, "As an actor, getting an opportunity to lend my voice to such an iconic character was a very, very special experience. Trying to bring out his emotions, his pain, his pride and his inner conflicts through my voice was a wonderful creative journey."

For the uninitiated, alongside Anup Soni, the voice cast includes Shahid Zafar as Duryodhana, Bajrangbali Singh as Bheema, Ashok Lokhande as Shakuni, Dishi Duggal as Kunti, Shakti Singh as Bhishma, Samay Thakkar as Drona, Sumonto Roy as Dhritarashtra, Mayur Vyas as Vidura, Paritosh Sand as Adirath, Siddharth Awasthi as Yudhishthira, and Kumud Soney as Arjuna, among others.

Legend of Karna has been created by acclaimed animation visionaries Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang and produced by Graphic India, the original animated series is set to premiere on Sony LIV on July 31.

The series chronicles Karna's journey from being the son of a charioteer to becoming one of the greatest warriors of the Mahabharata.

–IANS

rd/