April 23, 2026 1:40 PM हिंदी

Anup Jalota shares selfie with Sonu Nigam, Shaan; says ‘music brings us together in the most beautiful way’

Anup Jalota shares selfie with Sonu Nigam, Shaan; says ‘music brings us together in the most beautiful way’

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Veteran singer Anup Jalota, on Wednesday night, shared a warm selfie with playback stalwart singers Sonu Nigam and Shaan, further celebrating their bond through music.

In the picture shared by Anup Jalota, the three singers are seen sitting close together and smiling for the camera.

Sharing the picture on his social media account, Anup Jalota captioned, “With Sonu Nigam and Shaan, a wonderful moment with two incredibly talented voices. Music truly brings us together in the most beautiful way. #AnupJalota #SonuNigam #Shaan #MusicLegends #IndianMusic #MusicalMoments #SoulfulVoices #TogetherInMusic.”

Talking about Sonu Nigam, he is one of the most celebrated voices in the Indian music industry, and has been active for over three decades. He has delivered many superhit songs like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Suraj Hua Maddham, Sandese Aate Hain and many more.

He was also the first host of the iconic singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in the mid 90s.

Talking about Shaan, he is known for his smooth and melodious voice, has given several chartbusters including Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina, and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh and many more.

Anup Jalota, often referred to as the “Bhajan Samrat,” has had a long and illustrious career in devotional and ghazal music. Some of his most loved renditions include Aisi Lagi Lagan, Jag Mein Sundar Hain Do Naam, and Rang De Chunariya.

Recently, both Shaan and Anup Jalota were seen at the funeral procession of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12, and also paid a musical tribute.

Sonu Nigam, who shared a close bond with the late icon, had taken to social media to express his thoughts on her demise, stating that her passing should not be viewed with extreme sadness.

Speaking about her passing, Sonu expressed admiration rather than grief. He said, “I am sad that she is gone, but I do not want to make it about sadness. She lived a very full life. She worked until the very end. Is this a life to cry for? Every artist dreams of a life like hers, to continue working till the very end.”

He added, “I too want to live long and keep my work relevant till the end, just like her. The life she lived is worth saluting. It is our good fortune that we got to spend time with her and learn from her. She was strict, but she had every right. She was our guru.”

Calling her the last of an era, Sonu concluded, “They were a group of great people who defined film music. She was the last soldier standing, and now that chapter has come to an end.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Centre boosts MSP procurement in Chhattisgarh, launches structured pulse procurement in Bihar

Centre boosts MSP procurement in Chhattisgarh, launches structured pulse procurement in Bihar

DigiHaat rolls out metro ticketing services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru

DigiHaat rolls out metro ticketing services across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru

India emerging as new global centre of gravity: Report

India emerging as new global centre of gravity: Report

‘Sapne vs Everyone 2’ trailer promises high-stakes cocktail of film industry and real estate

‘Sapne vs Everyone 2’ trailer promises high-stakes cocktail of film industry and real estate

RBI's FX curbs help rupee gain nearly 2 pc from record low: Report

RBI's FX curbs help Rupee gain nearly 2 pc from record low: Report

IPL 2026: Pant's yet to find his template for white-ball cricket, says Karim

IPL 2026: Pant's yet to find his template for white-ball cricket, says Karim

IPL 2026: 'Dominance is our mindset, but adaptability is our strength,' says RCB skipper Patidar

IPL 2026: ‘Dominance is our mindset, but adaptability is our strength,’ says RCB skipper Patidar

IPL 2026: LSG batter have just not adjusted to extra pace and bounce on pitches at home, says Langer

IPL 2026: LSG batter have just not adjusted to extra pace and bounce on pitches at home, says Langer

MI should look to use Rohit purely as a batter or impact player, says Bangar ahead of CSK clash

MI should look to use Rohit purely as a batter or impact player, says Bangar ahead of CSK clash

Twinkle Khanna says ‘mat kar’ is Akshay Kumar’s ‘only contribution’ to her writing career

Twinkle Khanna says ‘mat kar’ is Akshay Kumar’s ‘only contribution’ to her writing career