Anubhav Sinha’s first pitstop is Lucknow for his nationwide tour about cinema

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Anubhav Sinha, who earlier announced his tour to small towns and cities of India, is set to visit the city of Nawabs Lucknow on Friday.

On Thursday, the filmmaker took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself with the date of visit to Lucknow.

He wrote in Hindi, “I’m coming to your city Lucknow to know about your Lucknow from you”. He then mentioned that date of his visit as October 10, 2025 notifying his followers to register early as the gathering will have limited entries.

Earlier, the filmmaker, who is known for ‘Mulk’, ‘Thappad’, ‘Bheed’ and others, had shared a video in which he spoke about the purpose of his tour to the small towns and cities of India. He shared that the purpose of the tour is to talk to the cinema enthusiasts, and the consumers of films, and understand what is leading to the gaping difference between the demand and supply curve in cinema.

He earlier said in the video, “I have been thinking for a long time that for the last few years, for the last 3-4 years, every Friday when movies are released we, the Hindi film industry, especially in Mumbai which is known as Bollywood a new theory is being formed that now this type of action will work or now love story will work or this movie was made because of this or this movie was not made. Because of this The communication gap between the filmmakers, directors, producers, actors and audience is the most unprecedented in current times”.

He further mentioned that he reads a lot of things on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter so there is a response from the audience and he feel that the ability to understand each other in conversations has come down a lot.

“There are two types of people in Bombay. One is the people of Bombay, who may not be Maharashtrians but they grew up in Bombay so all their upbringing is in Bombay. And there are people like me who came to Bombay 20, 15, 25, 30 years ago from small cities. So I personally feel that I understand small cities. I am from Banaras, I studied in Aligarh. I understand small cities, I know what they are thinking, what they want. But I had gone to Banaras before and this time I roamed the streets of Banaras, I met a lot of people I met youngsters, and I realized that the Banaras that I had left 30 years ago has also moved on from its place. So I don't know as much as I think I know and I felt that as a filmmaker, as a writer, as a producer I need to know what the audience is asking for and I have decided”, he added.

