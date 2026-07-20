July 20, 2026 4:44 PM हिंदी

Anu Malik shares a rare memory of father Sardar Malik with Mohammed Rafi and Prem Kishan

Anu Malik shares a rare memory of father Sardar Malik with Mohammed Rafi and Prem Kishan

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Music composer Anu Malik took a trip down memory lane as he shared a rare and cherished throwback picture featuring his father, veteran composer Sardar Malik, along with legendary singer Mohammed Rafi and actor Prem Kishan.

The heartwarming image captured a joyful moment between the three personalities seen smiling together. Sharing the rare memory, Anu celebrated the special bond and nostalgic connection shared by his father and the iconic artists of the era.

On Monday, the singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome throwback picture featuring his father, along with legendary singer Mohammed Rafi and Prem Kishan. The rare photograph captured the trio sitting together in a group and smiling, offering a glimpse of a cherished moment from the golden era of Indian music and cinema.

For the caption, Anu Malik wrote, “Dad, Rafi saab, Prem Kishen. What a rare, precious photo.”

Sardar Malik was a renowned music composer known for his work in Hindi cinema, while Mohammed Rafi remains one of India’s most admired playback singers. Prem Kishan, the son of legendary actor Prem Nath, has also been associated with the Hindi film industry.

Anu Malik's father died on January 27, 2006, at the age of 76.

Legendary Indian playback singer Mohammed Rafi passed away on July 31, 1980, following a massive heart attack. He passed away at the age of 55.

Anu Malik has been very vocal about his admiration and respect for his father, Sardar Malik, often crediting him for shaping his musical journey and introducing him to the world of classical music and melodies. However, the family dynamics have also made headlines over the years, with discussions around the personal equation between Anu Malik and his family members.

Anu’s brother Daboo Malik and nephew Amaal Mallik have spoken about their differences and shared their views on the family equation. Amaal alleged that Anu Malik had affected his father Daboo Malik’s career due to personal differences. Later, during a reality show appearance, he claimed that his uncle had “abandoned” him during the Mumbai floods of 2005.

--IANS

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