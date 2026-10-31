Anu Malik says Sanjay Gupta had a futuristic approach to filmmaking: He lived like a king

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Singer and composer Anu Malik expressed his shock at the sudden demise of the 'genius director and dear friend', Sanjay Gupta.

Sharing what it was like working with him, Anu Malik called his approach towards filmmaking 'futuristic' and also 'inspiring'. He further pointed out that the music in his movies was also ahead of its time.

The composer's tribute to the 'Kaante' maker went, "I have had the privilege of working with him on so many films, and his vision, creativity and passion for cinema and music were truly ahead of his time. He lived like a king and had a futuristic approach to filmmaking that always inspired me. (sic)."

"His films and his contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever and ever," he added.

Anu Malik also called Sanjay Gupta one of the 'kindest souls' with a heart of gold.

"I am unable to comprehend this tragic loss. You will always be remembered, my dear friend. Rest in peace, Sanjay. You will be deeply missed."

Other members of the music industry also mourned the loss of the filmmaker.

Singer Mika Singh remembered Sanjay Gupta as a “godfather” who gave him his break in Bollywood.

He shared, “Today has been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking days for me. My big brother, Sanjay Gupta Ji, a wonderful human being, a down-to-earth personality, and an incredible filmmaker, director and producer, has left us far too soon.”

Mika remembered how Sanjay Gupta helped him make his way into the industry.

“Bhai, you were like a godfather to me. You gave me my very first Bollywood break, and I will always be grateful for your love, guidance and support,” his emotional post went.

The singer further added, “You will forever remain in my heart. May Waheguru bless your soul with eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss. Rest in peace, Bhai. You will be deeply missed."

--IANS

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