Pakistan: Anti-terrorism case registered against Ex-PM Imran Khan's sisters, several lawmakers

Islamabad, April 9 (IANS) Pakistani police have filed a case against the sisters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, several members of the national and provincial assemblies, and nearly 1,400 unidentified individuals under anti-terrorism laws following unrest on Adiala Road in Rawalpindi, local media reported.

According to police, the FIR was registered on Wednesday based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector in charge of the Adiala checkpost, including charges of attempted murder and resisting law enforcement.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had called for a "peaceful protest" against the restrictions imposed on meeting Khan who had been imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

Authorities however enforced Section 144 throughout the district, banning public gatherings for 15 days.

Pakistani law enforcement agencies reportedly cut short the protest outside the jail by detaining several leaders and workers of the party including the Khan's sisters , amid the sweeping restrictions imposed across Rawalpindi.

The complaint mentioned that the protesters pelted stones at police, leaving nine personnel injured.

Police also said that 41 suspects were detained on the spot but later escaped, while several others also fled

The FIR reported damage to both government and private vehicles during the unrest caused by stone-pelting and the use of sticks.

Police alleged that the accused sought to create disorder for political gain to pressure the provincial government in Punjab, Pakistani daily Express Tribune reported.

Meawhile, a leading international human rights organisation condemned the detention of PTI supporters protesting outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, terming it “ unlawful” and “another example of the repression of the right to protest” in the country.

According to Amnesty International, those detained including Khan’s sisters, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khanum, had gathered outside the jail premises as part of court-mandated weekly family visits which have been denied since December 2, 2025.

Expressing concern over the incident, the rights body said, “Instead of facilitating lawful visitation, authorities responded with arbitrary detention, tear gas and baton charge. Imran Khan’s sisters and other women protesters were forcibly confined for hours in a closed shop near the jail, while dozens of others were detained in the open air for nearly five hours in torrential rain.”

“This incident is part of a pattern of targeting PTI supporters and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s family by criminalizing peaceful protest and using sweeping and arbitrary bans through section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure as a blanket tool to silence dissent,” it added.

Amnesty International called on the Pakistani authorities to immediately end their crackdown on peaceful protests, respect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and ensure unhindered access to court mandated family visits for Khan.

In the past few months, PTI has held sit-ins outside Adiala jail every Tuesday and Thursday, the court- authorised days for meeting Khan, who continue to face restrictions in meeting his family members and party leaders.

--IANS

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