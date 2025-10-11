Anthropic CEO meets PM Modi, discusses India’s role in shaping responsible AI

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Dario Amodei, CEO and Co-founder of AI safety and research company Anthropic, on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here to discuss India’s role in shaping the future of responsible AI.

The meeting follows Anthropic’s announcement to expand to India with a new Bengaluru office opening in 2026.

The company plans to hire local talent and work with Indian businesses, nonprofits, and startups to apply AI in areas such as education, agriculture, and healthcare.

“Today I met with PM @narendramodi to discuss Anthropic's expansion to India—where Claude Code use is up 5× since June. How India deploys AI across critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture for over a billion people will be essential in shaping the future of AI,” Amodei posted on X.

The company earlier announced that it is expanding its global operations to India, with plans to open an office in Bengaluru in early 2026.

“Bengaluru will serve as our second office in Asia Pacific after Tokyo, which will open in the coming months. This expansion will help us serve India’s rapidly growing AI ecosystem and reflects the increasing international demand we’re seeing for Claude,” according to the company.

“India is compelling because of the scale of its technical talent and the commitment from the Indian government to ensure the benefits of artificial intelligence reach all areas of society, not just concentrated pockets,” said Amodei in a statement.

There is deep alignment between the challenges India is tackling and our mission as a company, from deploying AI across diverse languages and contexts, to building frameworks for responsible governance.

“India's AI ecosystem will play a central role in how AI develops globally and democratically, and we’re looking forward to working with organisations in India to pave a path for how beneficial AI can be scaled in a way that serves everyone,” he added.

The expansion into India also dovetails with its continuing investment in advancing Claude’s Indic language capabilities.

“Building robust support for the languages and contexts that matter most to users in India will be a cornerstone of our work in the region. Claude already provides support across major Indic languages, and will launch enhanced performance in Hindi and nearly a dozen additional languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu,” said the company.

