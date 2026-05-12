Anshuman Jha’s ‘Lakadbaggha 2:The Monkey Business’ set for screening at Cannes

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor-director Anshuman Jha’s "Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business" is set for an exclusive market screening at the Marché du Film, Cannes, as it gears up for international distribution ahead of its official World Premiere later this year.

Speaking on the film’s market debut, Anshuman said in a statement, “Lakadbaggha 1 was rooted in my love for dogs; Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business widens that lens to all animals. Animals are going extinct because humanity is going extinct.”

“We wanted to elevate the action—not just in intensity, but in meaning. Because beyond the fights lies the question of what you stand for. Marché du Film gives us the platform to bring this story to global audiences who value cinema that engages both the heart and the mind.”

Set against the backdrop of Indonesia, “Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business” is described as one of the rawest hand-to-hand action spectacles to emerge from India, pushing the genre's boundaries with a grounded, visceral approach to combat choreography and storytelling.

The film carries a powerful environmental core, spotlighting the plight of the critically endangered Yaki Monkey. Once numbering close to 50,000 in 1990, the species has dwindled to fewer than 5,000 by 2025 due to illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction.

The film marks a significant milestone as the first official India–Indonesia co-production, bringing together a dynamic pan-Asian cast led by Sunny Pang (Headshot, Havoc), Dan Chupong (Ong-Bak), alongside Adil Hussain (Life of Pi), Sarah-Jane Dias (Angry Indian Goddesses), and Anshuman.

The film is being championed by the German production company Webfilmland Productions & is one of the few Asian Action Films at Cannes.

Jennifer Pengal of Webfilmland Productions, who have come on board as partners for German distribution, said in a statement: “We first discovered Lakadbaggha at the Stuttgart Film Festival in 2023, where it won the Vision Award, and we’ve been tracking the franchise ever since. The global landscape doesn’t have an animal-lover vigilante—and India hasn’t produced an international martial arts star in this space.”

“This film delivers both. Anshuman Jha brings a rare quality—there’s a Bruce Lee-like intent, authenticity, and raw presence to his performance. What makes this film truly stand out is that the action isn’t just spectacle—it has purpose. It gives a voice to the voiceless.”

Pengal concluded: “This feels like a step forward for Asian martial arts cinema. It’s not just action—it’s action with a soul. And we believe it will resonate strongly with both action audiences and animal lovers across Europe.”

--IANS

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