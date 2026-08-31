Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav and Soni Razdan’s ‘Om Ka Hari’ explores unspoken love between a father and son

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, and Soni Razdan are set to headline “Om Ka Hari,” an upcoming dramedy that explores the emotional complexities of a father-son relationship.

Directed by Harish Vyas, the film delves into the love shared between a father and son and the unspoken emotions that often create a distance between them. On Monday, the makers announced the release date of the film. The emotional drama “Om Ka Hari” is set to release theatrically on September 18, 2026.

Speaking about the film and completing this trilogy, director Harish Vyas stated, “I think all three of my films have been about love, but about different kinds of love and, more importantly, about the things we struggle to say. Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain was about reminding a husband and wife that after 30 years of marriage, you still need to say ‘I love you.”

“Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele was about discovering love in friendship. And Om Ka Hari is perhaps the most personal and universal of the three — about a father and son who love each other deeply but have forgotten how to say it. There is no rivalry older than Father vs Son. And I have two of the finest actors from their respective generations take on the title roles. We fight, we challenge each other, we carry expectations and hurt, but underneath all of that is love. Sometimes, all it takes is saying it,” he added.

His debut feature, “Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain” with Sanjay Mishra-Pankaj Tripathi and Anshuman Jha, explored the importance of saying “I love you” to your partner, even after decades of marriage.

“Om Ka Hari” stars Anshuman Jha and Raghubir Yadav in the titular roles, with Soni Razdan, Samta Sudiksha, and Ayesha Kapur playing key characters in the film. The film marks Harish Vyas and Anshuman Jha’s third collaboration, following their earlier projects Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele.

Produced by First Ray Films, “Om Ka Hari” will release in theatres on September 18.

--IANS

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