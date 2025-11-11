Anshula Kapoor wishes father Boney Kapoor ‘receives all the love he's given to the world’ on his 70th birthday

Mumbai Nov 11 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter and Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, on her father’s 70th birthday on the 11th of November, wished him all the love.

Sharing a series of pictures of Boney Kapoor’s intimate yet lavish birthday celebrations, Anshula penned a beautiful caption for her father. She wrote, “Everywhere I go, someone always mentions your kindness, your generosity, and the warmth you carry wherever you are. You’ve given so much love to the world, and I hope it all comes back to you today. Happy birthday, Dad. Love you,” further tagging Boney Kapoor on social media.

The pictures reflect on the deep bond the Kapoor clan share. In one picture, Anshula is seen being kissed by her step-sister, Janhvi Kapoor. In another picture, brothers Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other members of the family can be seen posing with the birthday boy. Anshula has always spoken about her closeness with her father.

In October, the Kapoor family had come together for the Gor Dhana, a pre-wedding ceremony of Anshula. The bride-to-be, who was seen extremely emotional on her special day back then, had shared a heartfelt post for her father, Boney, and had captured one of the most emotional highlights of the evening – her first dance with him. Sharing a video from the event where she was seen twirling his darling daughter, Anshula wrote, “My first dance with Dad. To be twirled by him made me feel like a little girl again. Undoubtedly one of my favourite memories from the night. “Love you, Dad,” she wrote, tagging her father, Boney Kapoor, on social media.

Boney Kapoor also expressed his emotions on his social media account by posting a picture with Anshula Kapoor from the ceremony. His caption read, “My precious daughter found a precious son-in-law for me. Love you, my bacha. All my blessings and happiness to you both forever. The veteran filmmaker's post reflected the sentiments of a father watching his eldest daughter step into a new phase of life, while also welcoming son-in-law Rohan Thakkar into the family.”

For the uninitiated, on her special day, on the 4th of October, Anshula had also paid tribute to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, by weaving the words 'Rab Rakha' into her bridal choli as a reminder of her presence.

She had also kept a photo of Mona Kapoor on a chair that was draped in Mona Kapoor's saree.

–IANS

rd/