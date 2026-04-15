April 15, 2026 5:46 AM हिंदी

Anne Hathaway reveals whom she spoke with while preparing for her new movie

Anne Hathaway reveals whom she spoke with while preparing for her new movie

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is getting in touch with her inner musician, and for that she sought some help from a real-life singer.

The actress, 43, recently spoke about tapping into her role as the film's titular singer at the premiere of ‘Mother Mary’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She revealed she gathered insight from a real-life hit star, one Charli xcx. The new A24 psychological thriller, which debuts in select theaters on Friday, meets Hathaway's Mother Mary on the eve of a huge performance when an estranged old friend, played by Michaela Coel, resurfaces.

She told ‘People’, "The person that I spoke to was Charli. I wanted to talk to her about the music, she wrote such amazing music that I was going to perform. But I also just had a lot of questions for her about what her life was like, what the experience of being a singer was”.

The film's music features original songs by FKA Twigs, Charli and Jack Antonoff, with the latter two also producing. Among the film's songs is ‘Burial’ which was written by Anne Hathaway, Charli, Jack Antonoff and Charli's husband, The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

As per ‘People’, Anne Hathaway says she also sought the help of the film's choreographer, Dani Vitale, who has toured with a range of artistes, to tap into her character. While filming, Hathaway gained a lot of respect for pop singers and all that goes into each performance, she says, both physically and mentally.

She further mentioned, “I just realized about singers is they're endurance athletes who can do it all in platform heels. They are the most charming people on the planet and they have this crazy self-belief, like they're so driven to share what's inside of them”.

In contrast, the actress said that less vulnerability is required of her, as an actress; instead, she likes to "share what's inside of me through a filter”.

For that reason, she's ruled out a future career as a singer. "I can't see that happening”, she added.

--IANS

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