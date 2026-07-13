Anna Konidela says husband Pawan Kalyan has always carried burdens heavier than ‘physical pain’

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Anna Konidela, wife of Pawan Kalyan, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder at a hospital in Mumbai, shared that the Deputy Chief Minister has endured burdens in life far greater than his physical pain.

Anna shared that Pawan Kalyan rarely complains and only speaks about his suffering when it becomes unbearable. She went on to share that her sole focus now is to take good care of him and help in his speedy recovery.

The star’s wife posted a picture of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meet with Pawan Kalyan at the hospital in Mumbai.

“His burden in life has always been far heavier than his physical pain. He rarely complains. Only when the pain becomes too much, even for him. For now, my only job is to take good care of him and make sure he knows he’s in safe hands. One day at a time. We’ll get there,” she wrote as the caption.

Pawan Kalyan underwent the surgery on July 11.

Meanwhile, the hospital had said in a health bulletin on July 12 that Pawan Kalyan was diagnosed with a right shoulder rotator cuff injury, comprising an extensive tear of the supraspinatus and infraspinatus tendon with an associated avulsion fracture of the greater tuberosity bone.

He underwent successful arthroscopic repair of the injury.

According to the health bulletin, the surgery was performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, director- Arthroscopy & Shoulder Service. The surgery was uneventful, and he is comfortable and recovering well.

“Following a period of rest and recovery, Mr Pawan Kalyan will undergo a structured shoulder rehabilitation programme, with an expected full recovery of shoulder function over the next four months,” added the bulletin.

As an actor, Pawan Kalyan is known for his distinctive style and mannerisms in Telugu cinema and is often described as "unfathomable," "fiercely loyal," and akin to a "cult following."

--IANS

dc/