Ankita Lokhande's X account gets hacked, actress urges fans to ignore any activity

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday late night took to her Instagram account to inform her fans that her account on X (formerly Twitter) has been hacked.

She highlighted that she has been currently working on recovering it.

Taking to Instagram, Ankita shared a note that read, “Hello everyone, my X account has been hacked and I’m currently trying to recover it. Please be informed that any activity from the account until further notice is not from me. I’ll update you all once it is revived. Thank you for your love and support.”

Ankita is quite active on her social media and often keeps her followers engaged with a mix of spiritual content, nostalgic glimpses from her Pavitra Rishta days, and a lot many candid sneak peeks into her personal life and professional space.

Talking about Ankita, the actress rose to fame with her portrayal as Archana in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta.

The show went on to make her a household name.

Ankita has often been seen expressing gratitude to producer Ekta Kapoor for giving her the opportunity to essay the iconic character in Pavitra Rishta.

Talking about the show, it enjoyed a successful and long television run, cementing Ankita and also late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's place in the industry.

Sushant essayed the role of Manav in the show, and starred opposite Ankita.

On the personal front, Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021.

The couple was also seen together in Bigg Boss 17.

On the work front, Ankita has been part of many television and reality shows and is currently seen in the fun cooking reality show Celebrity Laughter Chefs.

–IANS

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