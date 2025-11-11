November 11, 2025 9:09 PM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande washes her BFF Srishty Rode's feet, latter blesses her

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video on her social media account wherein she was seen washing the feet of her BFF Srishty Rode, with a lot of love and respect.

Blessing Ankita, Srishti, who was overwhelmed with the gesture, wrote on her social media story, “Jo pooja tu kar rahi hai, uska har ashirwad tujhe double milke wapas mile. Bhagwan tere dil ko hamesha itna hi saaf, pyaara aur roshan rakhe... jaise tu sabke liye hai. (The prayer you are performing — may every blessing from it return to you doubled. May God always keep your heart as pure, loving, and radiant as you are for everyone)."

To this, Ankita replied, “Thank you so much for the ashirwads.”

Ankita Lokhande actively keeps sharing updates from her day-to-day life on social media.

Recently, on the 9th of November, the actress shared a heartfelt note highlighting her partnership with her husband, Vicky Jain, in his journey as a producer for the recently released movie Haq. Expressing gratitude for their teamwork and the blessings they have received, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared a series of photos and videos capturing moments of the couple performing a ‘pooja’ together.

Ankita wrote in Hindi, which, when further translated into English, read, “Worship of the goddess in the house and the presence of so many gods has given us immense peace and blessings. Vicky and I are standing as a team today on the path of this success—the journey as Vicky's producer is part of the same grace. The greatest wealth nowadays is peace and tranquillity, and God has given us that. We thank God for good health, a loving family and the opportunity to do such beautiful work. Just praying that everyone stays happy and healthy. Hail the mother goddess.”

In Ankita's other post previously shared by her, the actress had penned a heartfelt note for her husband Vicky Jain as his Bollywood debut as a producer, “HAQ”, hit the cinema halls on the 7th of November. An excerpt from her post read, “Dear Husband... Today is THE DAY!!! HAQ has been released!! Your new journey as a producer has begun, and I couldn’t be prouder. I feel truly lucky to be a part of your life and to witness this moment that you’ve created for yourself (sic).”

She added, “From Bilaspur to Mumbai — what a journey it’s been! You’ve built everything with your own hard work, faith, and perseverance. I’m sure this moment feels surreal, knowing that it’s all the result of your dedication and belief in yourself. Wherever life takes you, always remember where you started from—stay grounded, stay humble, and never forget the people who stood by you when you had nothing but dreams and determination.”

