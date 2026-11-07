Anju Mahendroo shares rare picture with legend Sanjeev Kumar, says ‘miss you my bro’

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Anju Mahendroo remembered legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar on his 41st death anniversary on the early morning of Saturday by sharing a rare throwback picture of the two.

Expressing how much she misses her close friend, Anju took to her social media account, and shared a vintage black and white picture featuring herself with Sanjeev Kumar.

In the picture, the late actor can be seen dressed in a formal suit and patterned tie, while Anju stands beside him. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Aaaawww miss you my Bro.”

The rare picture offered a glimpse into the close bond the two shared beyond their professional association. Anju and Sanjeev Kumar worked together in two Hindi films, ‘Dastak’, which was released in 1970 and directed by Rajinder Singh Bedi, and ‘Mukti’, which was released in 1977 and directed by Raj Tilak.

The two actors developed a close friendship over the years, with Anju fondly addressing Sanjeev Kumar as ‘Hari’, a shortened version of his birth name Harihar Jethalal Jariwala. She also often referred to him affectionately as her ‘bro’.

For the uninitiated, Sanjeev Kumar was born as Harihar Jethalal Jariwala on July 9, 1938, and went on to establish himself as one of the most versatile actors in Hindi cinema.

Among his most celebrated films are ‘Sholay’, in which he immortalised the iconic character of Thakur Baldev Singh, along with ‘Aandhi’, ‘Mausam’, ‘Angoor’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Khilona’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’, ‘Manchali’, ‘Namkeen’ and ‘Hero’.

The legendary actor passed away following a massive heart attack on November 6, 1985, at the age of 47.

–IANS

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