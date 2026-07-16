July 16, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Anjana Sukhani reveals the career advice Anil Kapoor gave her on the sets of ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’

Anjana Sukhani reveals the career advice Anil Kapoor gave her on the sets of ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Anjana Sukhani recently looked back on one of the most memorable pieces of advice she received early in her Bollywood journey.

Recalling her experience of working with Anil Kapoor on the sets of 'Salaam-E-Ishq,' she shared that his words of wisdom have stayed with her over the years. Anjana revealed that the actor encouraged her to choose her projects thoughtfully. Anil also advised her to work with people she felt comfortable with and never take up films merely for the sake of it.

When asked whether any of the biggest stars she has worked with—including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, John Abraham, and Ajay Devgn—had ever given her advice that stayed with her, Anjana Sukhani recalled a valuable piece of career advice from Anil Kapoor.

She said, “I actually appreciate that they never gave unnecessary advice because everyone has their own journey and learns through personal experiences. But I think I do remember Anil Kapoor giving me very good advice when we were shooting Salaam-E-Ishq. He said that. He always told me to pick your projects wisely and don't work with people who you don't feel comfortable with, and make your choices wise in the sense that you work with good people, don't just work for the sake of it. So, I think that that was really nice of him.”

Anjana Sukhani played the supporting character Anjali Kapoor in the 2007 multi-starrer film ‘Salaam-e-Ishq.’ Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film featured Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Takia, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar.

Most recently, Anjana Sukhani was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s directorial “Main Vaapas Aaunga.” The film featured Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in key roles, with Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani, and Danish Pandor essaying supporting characters. The film hit theatres on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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