Anil Kapoor shares unseen BTS pictures from '1942: A Love Story' on its 32nd anniversary

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as his iconic film '1942: A Love Story' completed 32 years.

Celebrating the milestone, the veteran actor shared a carousel of rare behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of the film, giving fans a glimpse into the memories created during the shoot.

Sharing the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, '32 years later, and this film still feels as close to my heart as it did on day one. We made this film with honesty, passion and so much love. I don't think any of us knew that decades later, it would still be remembered with the same affection.”

Talking about the movie's re-release, Anil added, “To see it lovingly restored in 8K with remastered sound, frame by frame, is truly special. Knowing that so much care has gone into bringing it back for a new generation makes me incredibly happy. Thank you to everyone who has carried this film in your hearts. Looking forward to seeing it back on the big screen.”

The carousel features a mix of memories from the film's journey. One picture showcases the original poster of '1942: A Love Story', while another features a romantic still of Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala.

A lot many behind-the-scenes pictures show Anil Kapoor with director Vidhu Vinod Chopra discussing scenes on set, and other candid production moments, and crew interactions.

The collection also includes stills from the filming locations, behind-the-camera glimpses of the cast and crew at work.

Talking about the movie '1942: A Love Story’, it released in 1994 and was directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement during the 'Quit India Movement' of 1942, the film beautifully blended romance with patriotism.

The movie starred Anil Kapoor as Narendra Singh and Manisha Koirala as Rajeshwari 'Rajjo' Pathak. The ensemble cast also featured Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa, Pran, Chandni, Sushma Seth and Brian Glover in pivotal roles.

The film was widely appreciated for its music, which was composed by the legendary R.D. Burman, and remains one of the biggest highlights of the film.

The lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar, the soundtrack produced timeless classics including 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Kuch Na Kaho', 'Rim Jhim Rim Jhim', 'Rooth Na Jana' and 'Yeh Safar'.

The story follows Narendra, the son of a British loyalist, who falls in love with Rajjo, the daughter of a freedom fighter. As India's struggle for independence gets heated up, the lovers find themselves caught between family loyalties, political ideologies and personal sacrifice.

–IANS

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