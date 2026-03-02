Anil Kapoor reveals the amount of his 1st paycheck on Akshay Kumar hosted ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor, who graced the latest episode of the gaming reality show ‘Wheel of Fortune’, served a dash of nostalgia when he spoke about his first paycheck.

The actor told the show host, Akshay Kumar that he worked for the state broadcaster Doordarshan in 1976 effectively setting the stage for a long and fulfilling innings.

Talking about the same, he said, “Aur ek anecdote hai jo mai sunana chahunga, maine 1976 sabse peheli meri kamaayi huyi thi. Wo Doordarshan se huyi thi. Worli main Doordarshan ka studio tha aur waha jaake maine perform kiya tha television par, jiske liye mujhe INR 250 mile the. Aur television se aap keh sakate hai ki mujhe woh recognition mila, apne aap ko parde par dekhna, mummy daddy aur dosto ne mujhe chote parde par dekha (And there's an anecdote I would like to share, my first earnings were in 1976. It was from Doordarshan. There was a Doordarshan studio in Worli, and I performed there on television, for which I was paid INR 250. And from television, you could say I got that recognition, seeing myself on screen, my parents and friends saw me on the small screen)”.

He further mentioned, “Main koshish bahut kar raha hoon ki mujhe woh clip mil jaaye par mujhe woh clip mil nahi raha taaki main bhi dekh sakun ki how I did that. Fir uske baad mene theatre kiya jab mai St Xavier’s college main tha. Aur peheli baar jab theatre kiya tab Shashi Kapoor sahaab Chief Guest the. Uss play ke liye mujhe unke hatho se Best Actor ka trophy mila aur waha se mujhe motivation mili ki main actor ban sakta hoon. Aur waha se maine acting course shuru kiya aur Shashi Kapoor sahaab ka mere career main bohot bada haath hai ( I am trying very hard to get that clip, but I can't find it so that I can also see how I did that. Then after that, I did theater when I was at St. Xavier's College. And the first time I did theater, Shashi Kapoor was the Chief Guest. For that play, I received the Best Actor trophy from his hands, and from there I got the motivation that I could become an actor. And from there, I started an acting course, and Shashi Kapoor sir played a significant role in my career)”.

Elsewhere in the show, a puzzle led the audience to call out the iconic ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ song. What followed was a heartwarming trip down memory lane led by Anil Kapoor and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Anil Kapoor said, “Ye gaana sirf Madhuri ji ka hai. Main toh side mein sirf supporting role kar raha tha (This song is solely Madhuri ji's. I was just playing a supporting role on the side)”.

Akshay Kumar quickly stepped in, reminding everyone that ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ was as much Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s song. It was one of the most celebrated tracks of its time. With a smile, Akshay asked Anil if he remembered what it was like shooting that unforgettable moment.

Anil happily shared, “Ye gaana Saroj ji ne choreophragph kiya tha. Raj Kapoor studio main shoot kiya tha aur film complete ho chuki thi. Ye hamne last din pe shoot kiya tha. Ye gaana hamne raat ko shoot kiya tha, kyunki main aur Madhuri already din mai do-do shift kar rahe the. Toh ye gaane mai jo freshness dekh rahe hain hamari, woh ham do filmo’n ki shooting karke aate the aur teesri shooting hoti thi iss gaane ki raat main (Saroj ji choreographed this song. Raj Kapoor had shot in the studio and the film was complete. We shot this on the last day. We shot this song at nite because Madhuri and I were already doing two shifts during the day. So the freshness you see in this song of ours is because we used to shoot two films and then the third shoot was for this song at night)”.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

--IANS

aa/