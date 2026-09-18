Guns N’ Roses’ India tour to begin with Girish and The Chronicles, Parikrama as opening acts

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) India’s homegrown bands Girish and The Chronicles, along with Parikrama, will be seen opening the act for global rock band Guns N’ Roses in Bengaluru and Guwahati, respectively.

The Bengaluru show will be held on November 14, 2026, while Parikrama will take the stage in Guwahati on November 17, 2026. Bringing two distinct chapters of India’s rock story to the tour, the bands will set the tone for an evening of live rock before Guns N’ Roses take the stage.

Representing the energy of a newer generation of Indian rock, Girish and The Chronicles will kick off the Bengaluru show with their hard-hitting sound, powerful vocals and high-energy live performance as per a statement.

Their setlist will feature songs from their repertoire, including ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Is Here to Stay’, ‘Hush’, ‘Disintegrate’ and ‘Generation Coward’.

In Guwahati, Parikrama will bring over three decades of rock legacy to the stage. One of India’s enduring rock bands, they have built a lasting connection with generations of listeners through songs such as ‘But It Rained’ and ‘Open Skies’.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the Bengaluru and Guwahati shows promise a full evening of live rock, bringing global icons and homegrown favourites together on the same stage.

Last year, the band performed in Mumbai on May 17, 2025 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This marked the legendary rock band’s return to the country after over 12 years. The gig was a part of the band’s 2025 tour.

Prior to this, the band performed in India in December 2012 as part of their maiden India tour. At the time, the band was led by Axl Rose and featured the "Chinese Democracy" era lineup rather than the classic lineup with Slash. The concerts included staples such as Sweet Child O' Mine, November Rain, Paradise City, and Welcome to the Jungle.

Guns N' Roses was formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1985, as the result of a merger between local bands L.A. Guns and Hollywood Rose. The classic lineup featured Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler.

Their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction, became one of the best-selling debut albums in history, driven by hits such as Sweet Child o' Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City.

--IANS

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