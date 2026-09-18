Pakistan: Human rights lawyers arrested again hours after SC grants bail

Islamabad, Sep 18 (IANS) Pakistani human rights lawyers Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha were arrested again and sent to judicial custody by an Islamabad anti-terrorism court hours after the Supreme Court granted them bail in the controversial social media posts case, local media reported on Friday.

Both lawyers were re-arrested after a division bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday suspended their sentences in the social media posts case.

The Supreme Court bench raised questions over the conduct of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), saying that it was strange that the IHC referred to the apex court's May 12 order but did not follow it, The Express Tribune reported.

Mazari-Hazir and Chattha were arrested on January 23, and the anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent them to 14 days' judicial remand. On January 24, the District and Sessions Court sentenced each of the two to 17 years in prison and fined each of them Pakistani Rs (PKR) 36 million on multiple charges in a case linked to social media posts.

Both lawyers challenged their conviction before the Islamabad High Court and subsequently filed a plea requesting suspension of their sentences. Since the matter remained pending before the IHC, the couple moved the Supreme Court seeking suspension of their sentences, The Express Tribune reported.

On May 12, the apex court ordered the IHC to take a decision on their applications requesting suspension of their sentences. However, the IHC has not given a decision on the applications even after four months.

On August 25, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRC-Pakistan) expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health condition of Mazari-Hazir, describing the state of medical facilities inside the prison as "alarming".

The remarks followed a statement from her family raising alarm over her worsening health and questioning the adequacy of medical care available in the jail.

According to the family, Imaan was battling a chest infection for a week. A blood test reportedly revealed a high white blood cell count, pointing to an infection. Despite the need for a chest X-ray to establish the cause and rule out potentially serious illnesses, including tuberculosis, the jail authorities had not conducted the test, the family said.

"Our concern is compounded by the alarming fact that inmates in the women's section of Adiala jail who have been diagnosed with infectious diseases are not isolated and mix with other inmates as well as children. The women's medical facilities and availability of doctors leave a lot to be desired," read the statement.

Calling on the Pakistani authorities to provide immediate and quality treatment to Imaan and all women prisoners alike, the HRC-Pakistan said that imprisonment does not strip a person of their right to health.

"The protection of the life, health, and dignity of every person in custody is the direct responsibility of the state and the jail administration. Regardless of the political, legal, or any other nature of cases, no prisoner can be deprived of essential medical facilities," it said.

The rights body demanded an immediate chest X-ray and comprehensive medical assessment for Imaan, along with her transfer to an appropriate hospital if required.

It further called on authorities to provide all women prisoners with prompt access to specialist medical care, dental services, essential medicines and diagnostic facilities. The HRC said that Imaan and Hadi's pending legal petitions must be dealt with through fair and timely judicial proceedings.

--IANS

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