March 28, 2026 11:03 AM हिंदी

Aneet Padda’s sister slammed by netizens over ‘propaganda’ remark on Dhurandhar 2, Priyanka Chopra

Aneet Padda’s sister slammed by netizens over ‘propaganda’ remark on Dhurandhar 2, Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai March 28 (IANS) Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda’s sister Preet Padda has uncanned a can of worms on social media after calling ‘Dhurandhar 2’ a “propaganda film” and also taking an apparent dig at global icon Priyanka Chopra over her silence at the recent Oscars on the “Free Palestine” slogan.

Preet’s remarks quickly went viral, triggering a massive backlash online, with several users calling out her views and lack of ‘geo-political’ knowledge.

While Preet, in one of her posts, did not directly name Priyanka, many netizens believed her “dodo bird” remark was aimed at the actor.

Reacting to the controversy, several users took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions.

One user wrote, “There’s a fine line between being liberal and being stupid. She has crossed that line… ppl keep saying Dhurandhar is propaganda film. Why? All those events took place didn’t they? Some are fiction and some are real events. If u don’t want to believe fine, then enjoy the film.”

Another netizen wrote, “Aneet also used to follow Hasan Piker who called India a rogue terror state… She now unfollowed him after her PR team told her that people on X has noticed this… She’s disgusting.”

A third user slammed Preet and questioned the discourse, writing, “Who is Aneet Padda? Who is Aneet Padda’s sister? How does her opinion matter?”

Criticism continued to pour in, with one post stating, “Aneet Padda herself is barely relevant. Just one film. Why is her sister’s opinion even a point of discussion? Doesn’t make any sense.”

Another netizen wrote on Twitter, “Poor girl… for your propaganda tweet, now her career will be on stake. But who is she?”

Aneet Padda, meanwhile, rose to fame with her debut film Saiyaara, where she starred opposite Ahaan Panday.

–IANS

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