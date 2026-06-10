Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls Bharathiraja's demise "an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry"

Hyderabad, June 10 (IANS) Telugu star and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed profound grief at the passing away of one of Indian cinema's iconic directors Bharathiraja, calling the six-time National Award winner's demise "an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry".

Taking to his X timeline to pen his condolence message, Pawan Kalyan pointed out that the passing away of the renowned legendary film director and Padma Shri awardee was an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry.

Stating that the gifted director, with his extraordinary films, had not only won the hearts of Tamil cinema audiences but also those of Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada language viewers, Pawan Kalyan said that the six-time National Award winner had left his unique imprint on the Indian film scene.

Pawan Kalyan recalled that the devotional film 'Aaraadhana', which he brought to life with Pawan Kalyan's elder brother Megastar Chiranjeevi, as well as films like 'Seethakoka Chiluka', that won a National Award, had remained eternally etched in the hearts of audiences.

Bharathiraja, he said, would be remembered forever as a director who marvelously portrayed rural life and human relationships on screen.

"Losing such a great creative director is an irreplaceable loss to the Indian film industry. Expressing profound grief over Shri Bharathiraja garu's passing, I convey my deepest condolences to his family members and fans," Pawan Kalyan said.

One of Tamil cinema's iconic directors, Bharathiraja, passed away in Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 84. The veteran director, who is a Padma Shri Awardee and who is considered to be a trendsetter in Tamil and Indian cinema, had been battling health issues for sometime now.

Condolence messages have been pouring in from film industry professionals cutting across regions and languages.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay was among the first to pay homage to the late director at his residence in Neelangarai on Wednesday. Several other celebrities too have expressed grief over the demise of the veteran director.

--IANS

mkr/