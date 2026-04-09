Andhra Open 2026: Khalin Joshi extends lead to three shots on Day 3

Visakhapatnam, April 9 (IANS) Khalin Joshi carded a one-under 70 to extend his lead to three shots at seven-under 206 after round three of the INR 1 crore Andhra Open 2026 at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based 33-year-old Khalin (68-68-70), a six-time winner, who opened the week at the PGTI event with rounds of 68 and 68, now carries a comfortable advantage into the final round.

The Dubai-based Yash Majmudar (71-69-69) and Delhi’s Rashid Khan (70-72-67) were tied second at four-under 209. Majmudar returned a 69, while Rashid produced the day’s best round of 67 to move into contention.

Joshi’s round was defined by a strong recovery after a shaky start that included three three-putts early on. He bounced back with a tap-in birdie on the seventh after his approach shot left him inches from the hole, and then delivered a crucial eagle on the par-5 12th, where he sank a 15-footer.

“I didn’t get off to a good start, but I stayed patient and trusted my ball-striking. I’m driving it well and hitting my irons solid, so I just need to keep the putter going. I’m proud of the way I handled myself on the course despite the poor start and fought back on the back nine. Going into the final round, I’ve been in such situations before, so I know that I just need to be in my zone and play good golf shots, and that should take care of everything else,” Joshi said.

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Majmudar, a San Diego University graduate, continued to impress with his unconventional one-handed chipping technique and looked set to close within two shots before a bogey on the final hole dropped him back into a tie for second.

Rashid, a two-time Asian Tour winner, surged into contention with a strong penultimate round of 67, which included an eagle, five birdies, and three bogeys. Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa (69-71-71), the youngest Indian winner on the Asian Tour and a winner on the DP World PGTI last season, was tied fourth at two-under 211 alongside Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma (71-70-70), who has been one of the consistent performers on the DP World PGTI.

Joshi, currently 55th on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, is now in a prime position to end a four-year winless run, with his last title coming in Coimbatore in August 2022. With a three-shot advantage, Joshi will look to hold his nerve in the final round as he targets his seventh professional title.

--IANS

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