'Anbe Diana' producer on how music director Bharath Sankar scored music for film's trailer in 10 minutes!

Chennai, July 16 (IANS) Yuvraj Ganesan, the producer of director Pari Elavazhagan's upcoming film 'Anbe Diana', has now disclosed how the film's music director Bharath Sankar rose to the occasion when they faced an issue with a crucial portion of the film's trailer at the time of its release and helped resolve the issue by composing a fresh score in just 10 minutes flat.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude to the film's music director, the producer, Yuvraj Ganesan wrote, "Ever since I heard 'Yela Yelo' from 'Mandela', I knew I wanted to work with @bharathsankar someday.

I’m so grateful that journey finally happened with 'Anbe Diana'."

Stating that Bharath was one of those rare musicians who could take a simple idea and turn it into something magical, Yuvraj Ganesan said,

"Whatever we imagine, he somehow finds a way to make it even better."

The producer, in particular, recalled a time when the music director rose to the occasion and saved the day for the film's makers.

"One moment I’ll never forget was during our trailer release. We had an issue with a crucial portion at the very last minute. Without a second thought, he sat down, composed a fresh score in just 10 minutes, and completely transformed the scene. That level of talent, instinct, and speed is something truly special," Yuvraj disclosed.

The producer, who was all praise for the music director, said, "Beyond his genius, he’s one of the most collaborative and humble people I’ve worked with. Every conversation is about making the film better, and that makes all the difference."

He concluded the note saying, "Thank you for giving 'Anbe Diana' its soul, and for creating such a beautiful album. 'Pogadha' will always have a special place in my heart it’s my personal favourite, and every time I hear it, it reminds me why I wanted to work with you in the first place. Here’s to many more stories, many more memories, and our next collaboration."

--IANS

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