October 31, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

Anaswara Rajan-starrer 'Itlu Arjuna' to now hit screens on November 13

Anaswara Rajan-starrer 'Itlu Arjuna' to now hit screens on November 13 (Photo: What Next Entertainments/X)

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) The makers of director Mahesh Uppala's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Itlu Arjuna', featuring actors Anish and Anaswara Rajan in the lead, on Saturday announced that their film would now hit screens on November 13 this year.

For the unaware, the film was slated to hit screens worldwide on October 30 this year but was eventually postponed.

Taking to its X timeline to make the announcement, What Next Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote,"Just mark your calendars. The wait is going to be 2X Worth. KING @iamnagarjuna presents, #ITLLUARJUNA worldwide grand release on November 13th. Arjun's love will be heard in theaters with a blast! A @MusicThaman Musical."

A week ago, the makers while announcing the film's release postponement had said, "We regret to inform that #ItlluArjuna will not be arriving on October 30th as planned. A new release date will be announced very very soon!! Until then, we seek your continued love and support for this young team. Rest assured, Arjun's love will be heard in theatres with a double bang! King @iamnagarjuna presents A @MusicThaman musical."

For the unaware, the film is being produced by popular director Venky Kudumula under the banner of What Next Entertainments. More significantly, it is being presented by Telugu star Nagarjuna.

Well known actress Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead in this film in which actor Anish is making his debut as a hero. The film also marks the debut of Mahesh Uppala as a director.

The film's title glimpse and two songs that have been released have triggered huge excitement among film buffs.

The chemistry of the lead pair, which has been seen in the promotional content released for the film so far, has caught the attention of film buffs.

Sources in the industry say that Anish will be seen playing the role of a speech and hearing impaired youth in the film.

On the technical front, the film boasts of a fantastic team. 'Itlu Arjuna' has music by one of the top music directors of the south, S. Thaman. Cinematography for the film is by the very gifted Raja Mahadev while Ram Kumar A has been assigned the position of production designer for the film.

Editing for the film has been handled by Koti K while Dilip Subbarayan has choreographed the action sequences in the film.

--IANS

mkr/

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