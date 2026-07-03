Ananya Panday says she spent 'the most beautiful five days' learning about the earth in Greece

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has shared a picturesque carousel from her recent getaway in Greece.

The actress revealed that she spent 'the most beautiful five days' with wonderful people while learning more about the earth, people and herself.

Taking to her social media account, Ananya dropped a carousel of umpteen number of pictures from her vacation.

The album featured stunning views of Greece's crystal-clear turquoise waters and rocky coastline. It also had glimpses of her enjoying a swim in the sea and posing in a white summer dress by the beach.

In other pictures, Ananya was seen spending time with friends amidst breathtaking sunset views, and a simple Mediterranean meal of fresh tomatoes.

In one picture, the actress was seen relaxing by the shore in a green bikini, and another picture captured her taking a group selfie with her travel companions.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The most beautiful five days with the most beautiful people so much to learn about the earth and people and ourselves."

On the work front, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

She has since featured in films such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Dream Girl 2', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'CTRL' and 'Kesari Chapter 2'.

Most recently, she was seen opposite Lakshya Lalwani in 'Chand Mera Dil' which released on May 22.

The film managed to generate considerable buzz ahead of its release, but somehow it did not perform as expected at the box office.

The actress, post the release of her movie had also found herself at the centre of online trolling over a fusion Bharatanatyam sequence in 'Chand Mera Dil'.

A large section of social media users criticised the choreography and the interpretation of the classical dance form.

---IANS

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