Ananya Panday reveals what she is manifesting in 2026

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday has set some goals for the year 2026.

Through her latest social media post, Ananya revealed that in the New Year, she plans to manifest a special fitness goal, doing a chin-up.

The 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself trying a chin-up.

"2026 manifestation is to get a chin up (Crying face and fingers crossed emojis)," the text on her photograph from the gym read.

Ananya loves to stay on top of her fitness game to maintain that picture-perfect physique and also motivates netizens by providing a peek into her workout sessions time and again.

On another note, Ananya recently graced the new episode of the popular reality show "The Great Indian Kapil Show" with her 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' co-star Kartik Aaryan.

During the episode, Ananya and Kartik were seen calling out red flags, green flags, and relationship rules of Gen Z.

Ananya further disclosed her dad Chunky Panday’s masterplan. She explained that the 'Housefull' actor believes that turning up together means earning less, so the smarter move is for each family member to appear individually across "The Great Indian Kapil Show" seasons and keep the money coming.

The new episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show’ streaming on Netflix, will also see Sunil Grover delivering a fresh dose of superstar satire, with some joking that even AI struggles to match his precision. We will also get to see Kiku Sharda as Sona, the security lady, Krushna Abhishek as the dramatic Monalika, and Kartik in his beloved avatar as Rooh Baba.

Prior to this, Ananya and Kartik were seen together on "Kaun Banega Crorepati", where the 'CTRL' actress stated that her presence on the show is a result of her family's manifestation.

--IANS

pm/

