Ananya Panday on tackling exam pressure: They are a small part of a much bigger journey

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday's So Positive, a children and family first initiative designed to acknowledge exam stress, has joined forces with Nick India to come up with new and exciting ways to tackle exam pressure.

Rooted in Nick India’s ongoing Pressure Ko Bolo Bye campaign, the initiative encourages parents to actively ease exam pressure by recognizing each child’s unique strengths and learning style and by building confidence over comparison.

The collaboration came to life with a special on-ground activity led by Ananya, along with Nick’s beloved Chikoo and Bunty.

They selected everyday exam worries written on balloons and popped them to reveal easy stress-busting actions.

Shedding further light on the initiative, Ananya revealed that as a kid, she learned that the best way to overcome exam pressure is to take a step back and keep in mind that exams are merely a small part of the bigger journey.

The 'CTRL' actress said, “Exam pressure is something almost every student experiences, but it’s important to remember that it doesn’t have to define you. Growing up, I realised that the best way to deal with it is to take a step back, breathe and remind yourself that exams are just one small part of a much bigger journey."

"What I love about the Nick’s Pressure Ko Bolo Bye initiative is that it encourages kids and parents to talk openly about stress and handle it in a healthier, more positive way. Sometimes even small actions, like pausing, sharing how you feel or just letting go of expectations, can make a big difference," she went on to add.

Sharing a glimpse of the intiative with the netizens, Ananya wrote on her official Instagram handle, "It’s that time of the year again - books, exams and all the pressure that comes with it But this year, with Nick India and So Positive, we’re saying #PressureKoBoloBye and will show you exactly how to do this - one pop at a time! (sic)"

--IANS

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