Ananya Panday gets emotional as she successfully performs her first 'Pull up'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday got emotional as she successfully performed her first 'Pull up'.

Sharing the latest milestone in her fitness journey, Ananya uploaded a short clip of her doing the pull-up in the Stories section of her Instagram handle.

The 'CTRL' actress also went on to do 20 push-ups in a row as part of her fitness regimen.

"And 20 push ups in a row today woooo. Focused on reps today obvsss (sic)", she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Ananya maintains a strict workout routine and makes it a point to eat clean to stay in shape for the camera.

Time and again, she motivates others by dropping glimpses from her workout session on her official social media handle. She is also sometimes accompanied by her actor friend, Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her personal and professional life through her posts.

Recently, the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress provided an insight into her skincare woes. She dropped a candid post about dealing with sudden breakouts on her Instagram Stories, saying, “Of breakouts all of a sudden, just a girl and her pimple patches against the world."

The photo had Ananya showing her natural glow while sporting pimple patches on her face.

Professionally, Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with 'Student of the Year 2'. She was seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in her first appearance in a Hindi film.

Following this, Ananya went on to become a part of projects such as 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Liger', and 'Dream Girl 2'.

Her last on-screen appearance was in the romantic entertainer, 'Chand Mera Dil', in which she was seen sharing screen space with 'Kill' actor Lakshya.

Made under the direction of Vivek Soni and co-written by Soni and Tushar Paranjape, 'Chand Mera Dil' released on May 22 this year.

--IANS

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