Ananya Panday asks Aryan Khan to ‘smile’ on his birthday

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan turned a year older today, and all of his close people from the industry took to their respective social media accounts to wish the birthday boy.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday also took to her social media account in sharing a picture featuring herself posing with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

She captioned it as, “Smilleeeee, it is your birthday,” further tagging Aryan Khan. Aryan Khan is most of the time seen not smiling for any photographs, be it for the paparazzi or even for selfies with family and friends. Talking about Ananya and Aryan, the two have known each other right from their birth. Their respective parents, SRK-Gauri Khan and Chunky-Bhavana Pandey, have known each other for decades.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood star Kajol also took to her social media account to wish Aryan on his birthday. Sharing a picture featuring herself with Aryan and his superstar father and her BFF, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol wrote, “Here’s to new beginnings and bigger dreams. Have a wonderful birthday,” and tagged Aryan. The actress has always been seen coming out in support and rooting for Jr Khan. Especially when Aryan ventured into Bollywood with his directorial debut, The Ba*** of Bollywood, in September, Kajol had penned a congratulatory note for him.

Taking to her social media account, Kajol captioned the post as: “With the Ba***ds of Bollywood, ;) congrats @___aryan___ ... The only thing more awesome, I'm sure, will be your show! Too excited…”

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, the series marked the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and won him great reviews. On Aryan Khan's birthday, sister and actress Suhana Khan also took to her social media account earlier in the day and penned a cute caption for her brother.

She wrote, “Happpppy Birthday, love youuu most,” followed by a red heart emoji. --IANS rd/

