July 23, 2026 12:32 PM हिंदी

Anahat enters World Junior Squash quarterfinal

Anahat enters World Junior Squash quarterfinal

Ontario, July 23 (IANS) Top-seeded Indian Anahat Singh eased past Malaysian Doyce Ye San Lee to advance to the women’s quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships.

Anahat, bronze medallist from last year, beat her 13/16 seed opponent 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 in the pre-quarterfinals and will take on Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk next.

Elsewhere in the women's section, Egypt’s Habiba Rizk beat the USA’s Charlotte Sze in a four-game battle, and Belgium’s Savannah Moxham came from behind to beat Hong Kong, China’s Ena Kwong 3-1.

Another gyptian Malika Elkaraksy moved into the next round with a win over the USA’s Diya Yadav, while No. 1 seed Mohamad Zakaria progressed after a win against Pakistan’s Nauman Khan. France’s Amir Khaled-Jousselin advanced after a straight-game victory over England’s Ronnie Hickling; Hong Kong, China’s Helen Tang progressed with a victory over Malaysia’s Harleein Tan.

In the men's section, there were a number of upsets involving the top-eight seeds, with India’s Aryaveer Dewan [5/8] losing to the USA’s Yaseen Shalaby in straight games. The reigning Asian U-19 champion fell to the American 4-11, 1-11, 5-11.

Brazil’s Laura Silva fell short against Malaysia’s Whitney Wilson, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alnasfan reached the last eight after a victory over England’s Dylan Roberts in a five-game thriller.

At World Squash Junior Championships 2026, the individual competition from July 20 to 25 will be followed by the men's and women's team events from July 26 to 31 at the same venue.

India's men's team heads into the competition after winning bronze in Cairo last year, ending a 13-year medal drought at the championships.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track

CSIR transfers four indigenous technologies, unveils IoT-based rural water system

CSIR transfers four indigenous technologies, unveils IoT-based rural water system

Peter Clarke named Sydney Sixers WBBL head coach

Peter Clarke named Sydney Sixers WBBL head coach