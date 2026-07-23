Anahat enters World Junior Squash quarterfinal

Ontario, July 23 (IANS) Top-seeded Indian Anahat Singh eased past Malaysian Doyce Ye San Lee to advance to the women’s quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships.

Anahat, bronze medallist from last year, beat her 13/16 seed opponent 11-4, 11-8, 11-3 in the pre-quarterfinals and will take on Egyptian 5/8 seed Habiba Rizk next.

Elsewhere in the women's section, Egypt’s Habiba Rizk beat the USA’s Charlotte Sze in a four-game battle, and Belgium’s Savannah Moxham came from behind to beat Hong Kong, China’s Ena Kwong 3-1.

Another gyptian Malika Elkaraksy moved into the next round with a win over the USA’s Diya Yadav, while No. 1 seed Mohamad Zakaria progressed after a win against Pakistan’s Nauman Khan. France’s Amir Khaled-Jousselin advanced after a straight-game victory over England’s Ronnie Hickling; Hong Kong, China’s Helen Tang progressed with a victory over Malaysia’s Harleein Tan.

In the men's section, there were a number of upsets involving the top-eight seeds, with India’s Aryaveer Dewan [5/8] losing to the USA’s Yaseen Shalaby in straight games. The reigning Asian U-19 champion fell to the American 4-11, 1-11, 5-11.

Brazil’s Laura Silva fell short against Malaysia’s Whitney Wilson, and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Alnasfan reached the last eight after a victory over England’s Dylan Roberts in a five-game thriller.

At World Squash Junior Championships 2026, the individual competition from July 20 to 25 will be followed by the men's and women's team events from July 26 to 31 at the same venue.

India's men's team heads into the competition after winning bronze in Cairo last year, ending a 13-year medal drought at the championships.

--IANS

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