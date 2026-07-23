Prateik Smita Patil remembers grandfather on ninth death anniversary: Rest in power my hero

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Prateik Smita Patil paid a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather, Shivajirao Patil, on his death anniversary by sharing a cherished childhood picture followed by an emotional note.

Taking to his social media account, Prateik posted a throwback picture featuring himself as a young boy sitting on his grandfather's lap.

Little Prateik is seen dressed in a black suit paired with a white shirt and tie, and his grandfather Shivajirao Patil is seen seated behind him in a traditional light-coloured kurta-pyjama, with his arms wrapped around his grandson.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "9 years ago July 22nd 2017 - Rest in power my hero."

For the uninitiated, Pratiek’s grandfather, Shivajirao Girdhar Patil was the father of legendary actress Smita Patil. He was a respected politician and social activist from Maharashtra, and served in public life and was known for his commitment to social causes. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his extensive public service.

Following Smita Patil's untimely demise in December 1986, just days after giving birth to Prateik, Shivajirao and his wife, social worker Vidyatai Patil, played a pivotal role in raising their grandson.

Prateik, the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and the late National Award-winning actress Smita Patil, lost his mother when he was only a few days old due to complications following childbirth. He grew up without his mother around and has often spoken of how his grandparents raised him with a lot of love.

In many of his interviews over the years, Prateik has often credited his grandparents for bringing about discipline and compassion in his life, and for also giving him a sense of security after the tragic loss of his mother.

On the work front, Prateik made his acting debut with 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' before earning widespread acclaim for his performance in 'Dhobi Ghat'. He has since featured in films such as 'Aarakshan', 'My Friend Pinto', 'Baaghi 2', 'Chhichhore', 'Bachchhan Paandey', and 'India Lockdown'.

–IANS

rd/