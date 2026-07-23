R. Madhavan expresses faith in government's action on NEET row, tells students 'don't lose faith'

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor R. Madhavan has expressed confidence and complete trust in the government that it will take the necessary corrective measures in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

The actor, urging students not to lose hope, appealed to them to continue believing in themselves and not feel anxious or worried.

Taking to his social media account, Madhavan shared a detailed statement that read, "Education has the power to shape the future of our nation, and every student deserves a system that is fair, transparent, and built on merit. As someone who has always believed in the limitless potential of India's youth, I share the concern and disappointment felt by so many students and parents today.”

He added, “An education system must inspire confidence, fairness, and opportunity. Incidents such as examination paper leaks undermine that trust and can deeply affect the hopes, hard work, and dreams of countless young people and their families—especially in a country like India, where education plays such a defining role in shaping lives.”

He further wrote, “I urge the government to ensure that every individual found responsible is brought to justice swiftly and decisively. Let the consequences be so firm and unambiguous that no one ever dares to jeopardize the future of our youth again.”

“Having acknowledged lapses in the past regarding this incident, I have faith that our government will take the necessary corrective measures, strengthen the system, and safeguard the integrity of education for generations to come.”

The actor further asked the youth to not be worried. “To every young person feeling anxious or disheartened today: please don't lose faith. Your talent, perseverance, and character are far greater than the shortcomings of any system. Continue to work hard, believe in yourselves, and never allow temporary setbacks to define your future."

For the uninitiated, Madhavan's statement comes amid the intense protests by students across the country demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

Protesters have been calling for greater transparency in the examination process, stricter action against those responsible, and also the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the controversy.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk also voiced solidarity with the students and went on a fast for over two weeks. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

–IANS

rd/