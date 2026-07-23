Tom Holland desires to ‘use no doubles, to do all of the dancing’ in Fred Astaire biopic

Los Angeles, July 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland, whose latest release is The Odyssey, has shared some details about the upcoming Paul King-directed biopic on dancer-actor Fred Astaire.

Nearly five years after he revealed he’d be leading a Fred Astaire biopic, the actor recently shared an update on the Steven Levenson-penned film, as well as the “absolute dread” of training to emulate Astaire’s dance moves.

“For me, what I love about my job is the challenges,” he explained on Good Morning America, reports deadline.com.

Holland added: “We have Fred Astaire next, is what we’re planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I’m diving back into the dance studio.

“I did my first few rehearsals recently, and it both filled me with excitement and absolute dread because I’ve got so much work to do to try and do Fred proud,” he shared.

The actor said that with his onscreen dancing in the biopic, he has “a desire to use no doubles, to do all of the dancing, to shoot those dances in one shot – how (Astaire) would have done it.”

Fred Astaire, who was widely regarded as the "greatest popular-music dancer of all time", received an Honorary Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a David di Donatello Award, three Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Grammy Award.

As a dancer, he drew influences from many sources, including tap, classical dance, and the elevated style of Vernon and Irene Castle. His trademark style greatly influenced the American Smooth style of ballroom dance.

He starred in musicals such as Top Hat, Swing Time,Shall We Dance, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, The Band Wagon, Funny Face, Silk Stockings and The Towering Inferno to name a few.

Meanwhile, talking about the Holland-starrer “The Odyssey” is directed by Christopher Nolan. An adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey, it stars an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron.

--IANS

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