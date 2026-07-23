July 23, 2026 12:36 PM हिंदी

Raghav Juyal hopes to bring back Govinda-style humour through ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’

Raghav Juyal hopes to bring back Govinda-style humour through ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for the release of his film, ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,' believes the film will bring back the charm of old-school humor.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the ‘Kill’ actor revealed that through the project, he wanted to recreate the kind of fun, light-hearted comedy that was popular in Govinda’s films. Raghav also expressed his desire to bring back the kind of laughter that audiences enjoyed in Govinda’s movies, where people could simply sit back, relax, and laugh wholeheartedly.

Talking about his character Ajay Singh in ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai,’ the actor shared that the role revolves around a man who considers himself a brilliant actor and dreams of becoming a big superstar. However, his overconfidence and poor acting skills often land him in hilarious situations, creating chaos throughout the story.

Raghav shared, “I am excited about Ajay Singh’s character in Bhai Tera Star Hai because he considers himself a very big, talented actor. He thinks he will become a huge superstar, but in reality, he does terrible acting. While trying to prove himself through his bad performances, he keeps getting into trouble. There is chaos throughout the film, and he eventually finds himself in a situation where he has to return the money of a powerful don.”

“Through this comedy, I wanted to bring back the kind of humor we saw in Govinda’s films—something for my parents and for boys and girls from small cities. A film where people can laugh freely, laugh wholeheartedly, and enjoy themselves without holding back.”

Notably, Govinda’s films became hugely popular among audiences for his impeccable comic timing, effortless expressions, and unique ability to turn ordinary moments into memorable comedic scenes. His natural flair for comedy made him one of Bollywood’s most loved entertainers, especially during the 1990s.

Meanwhile, the upcoming comedy, directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, also features Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, and others. ‘Bhai Tera Star Hai’ is scheduled to hit theatres on July 30.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

NSE's equity options market share declines over 22 pc between FY24 and FY26

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: Police personnel shot dead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

'NEET discussion will expose Opposition's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

'NEET discussion will expose Oppn's double standards': BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Spain captain Rodri to undergo back surgery: Report

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Kamal Haasan: Nation has failed when its children are met with barricades, batons instead of answers

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Search for 400-year-old historic cannon stolen from MP's Narwar Fort extends to Rajasthan

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan: At least 18 people killed, 19 others injured as rains wreak havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Donal Bisht: Watching myself on a 70mm screen was nostalgic

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Alia Bhatt speaks for students, says 'heartbroken yet filled with hope'

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track

Will work through great differences: Rubio says Xi's US visit on track