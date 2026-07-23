Julie Andrews to be subject of new documentary by RJ Cutler

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Legendary actress Julie Andrews is all set to be the subject of a new documentary, with acclaimed filmmaker RJ Cutler attached to direct the project.

The news was announced by Andrews' team on Instagram and mentioned that the project is slated for release in 2027, with more details expected in the coming months. The veteran star’s team also shared a picture of the actress along with the filmmaker.

“We are delighted to announce that Julie will be the subject of a new documentary, directed by RJ Cutler (“Martha”), to be released in 2027! More details to come… - Team Julie,” the caption read.

Julie Andrews has been feted with an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, three Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards and nominations for three Tony Awards.

One of the biggest box-office draws of the 1960s, Andrews has been honoured with the Kennedy Center Honours in 2001, the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2007, and the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2022. She was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in the 2000 New Year Honours.

Andrews rose to prominence in Broadway musicals starring as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady and Queen Guinevere in Camelot .

She has starred in various films, working with directors including her husband Blake Edwards, George Roy Hill, and Alfred Hitchcock.

Her film credits include The Americanization of Emily, Hawaii, Torn Curtain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Star!, The Tamarind Seed, 10, S.O.B., Victor/Victoria, That's Life!, and Duet for One. She later returned to films with The Princess Diaries, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Eloise at the Plaza, and Eloise at Christmastime. She has also lent her voice to the Shrek and Despicable Me franchises.

Meanwhile, Cutler is known for his work in The War Room, A Perfect Candidate, American High, The September Issue, Listen to Me Marlon, Belushi, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, Martha, Elton John: Never Too Late, Fight for Glory: The 2024 World Series, Marc by Sofia and BTS: The Return.

--IANS

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