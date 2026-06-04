Amol Parashar starrer ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ season 2 gets release date

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) The makers of the Amol Parashar-starrer Gram Chikitsalay have announced the release date of its much-awaited second season.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the poster of the new season and wrote, “23rd june aajana injection lene #GramChikitsalayOnPrime, New Season, June 23.” The latest chapter follows the dedicated Dr. Prabhat as he faces new challenges while trying to revive a struggling Primary Health Centre in the fictional village of Bhathkandi.

Speaking about the second season, Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India, said in a statement, “As audience preferences continue to evolve, we are seeing a growing appetite not just for authentic urban narratives, but increasingly for stories rooted in rural India as well. Gram Chikitsalay reflected this trend through its slice-of-life storytelling and emotionally resonant themes. Following the overwhelming response to the first season, we are delighted to bring audiences the next journey of this rural comedy drama that continues to blend emotion, realism, and social commentary.”

Lalitam Tiwari, the director of the series, shared, “With Gram Chikitsalay Season Two, we are excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us. Since season one, our aim has been to authentically capture rural life in all its realities. The new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living, brought to life by nuanced and relatable characters.”

Directed by Lalitam Tiwari and written by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, “Gram Chikitsalay” features Amol Parashar, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Garima Vikrant Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav in lead roles

The Prime Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, on June 23.

--IANS

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