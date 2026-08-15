Amitabh Bachchan waves tricolour, celebrates 80th Independence Day with aplomb

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan celebrated the 80th Independence Day with poise. On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself holding the Indian tricolour.

He said, “Diwas swatantra ka, shubh din badhaayi ka. Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram. Vande Mataram. Jai Hind".

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday marking eight decades since the country gained freedom from British rule in 1947. The milestone is an occasion to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey.

From building democratic institutions and expanding education to becoming a major global economy and strengthening its presence in science, technology and defence, India has undergone profound transformation. PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion. His speech centred on the theme of building a self-reliant, developed India by 2047. His major points were Viksit Bharat 2047, Sapta Dhara (seven streams of national strength) including defence, energy, human capital, youth, self-reliance, energy, Naxalism, defence, work culture and national unity.

Earlier, the veteran actor recalled the global mass appeal of his iconic movie, ‘Sholay’, revealing the surprising turn of events in Italy. The megastar revealed that as many as 2,000 Italians had gathered at an open-air square in Bologna and watched the restored version of ‘Sholay’ from 11 PM until 3:00 am.

While having Dr Ganesh Baraiya on the hot seat during a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, the host spoke about the restoration of his iconic 1975 film and the overwhelming response it received in Italy.

Speaking about the recent restoration, Big B recalled how a newly restored print of Sholay was screened at the historic central square in Bologna, Italy.

The restored film had its world premiere in Bologna on June 27, 2025, as part of celebrations marking its 50th anniversary.

The film revolved around retired police officer Thakur Baldev Singh, played by Sanjeev Kumar, who hires two small-time criminals, Jai and Veeru, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra respectively, to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh, portrayed by Amjad Khan. Hema Malini played the free spirited Basanti, while Jaya Bhaduri played soft yet graceful widow Radha.

The ensemble also featured several memorable supporting actors, including A.K. Hangal, Satyen Kappu, Mac Mohan, Sachin, Jagdeep, Asrani, Viju Khote, Keshto Mukherjee, Helen, Sachin Pilgaonkar.

R.D. Burman composed the film’s music, with lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Its soundtrack produced some of Hindi cinema’s most enduring songs, including Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge, Holi Ke Din, Koi Haseena Jab Rooth Jaati Hai, Mehbooba Mehbooba and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

The movie shot extensively against the rocky landscapes of Ramanagara in Karnataka, was an ambitious production that blended action, drama, romance, comedy and tragedy. For the uninitiated, reportedly the movie upon release saw no cinegoers in theatres and was almost declared a dud.

But soon with word of mouth, it went on to become a superhit and further also one of the few longest running movies in the theatre attaining the cult status.

--IANS

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