Amitabh Bachchan says work takes care of every worry: Keep at it

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a note stating that work has the power to take care of life's worries, as he encouraged everyone to stay focused and keep going.

The megastar took to his blog to share that he had just finished his work.

“Just finished work for the day and now to work on my…when you work , work takes care of all that may have been of concern .. when work stops , all else stops too... keep at it …love (sic).”

Talking about work, the octogenarian is currently working on the sequel of “Kalki 2898 AD” helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction film that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

On June 22, the cine icon shared that he spent some time watching the World War 2 documentary narrated by Hollywood star Tom Hanks.

He then mentioned: “And later spent some time in watching the documentary on World War 2, through the narration of Tom Hanks , and realising the futility of war, of millions of innocent lives lost - for what .. On the whim and fancy ego of one man - often .. to what end ..”

“The armaments the battle machinery, the ruthless killings and beliefs that bear no place in the peaceful World .. … and the Ai puts it all in one encompassing view : .. the conflict from the invasion of Poland in 1939 through the end of the war and the dawn of the atomic age, emphasizing not only strategy and leaders but also the suffering of ordinary soldiers and civilians.”

He shared the “idea of the futility of war emerges from several observations” and wrote: “Tens of millions died, yet almost every nation involved believed it was acting out of necessity. Cities were destroyed, populations displaced, and entire communities erased. Even the victors suffered enormous losses and trauma.”

“The war ended one tyranny, but left a world facing new tensions, including the Cold War and nuclear weapons. Individual acts of courage shine through, but they occur against a backdrop of immense human tragedy. A thought often associated with serious WWII documentaries is that war may sometimes be unavoidable, but it is never glorious when viewed from the perspective of those who must endure it.”

--IANS

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