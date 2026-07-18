Amitabh Bachchan says FIFA WC final will be a battle of coaches, not just players

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan, who is an ardent sports fan, has shared a few nuggets of wisdom about the upcoming FIFA World Cup final. The megastars says that while every player left in the tournament is a "superstar", the ultimate winner will be decided by the tactical brilliance of the coaches.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared his thoughts on Argentina's bold substitution against England. He praised the risky yet decisive move, calling it a testament to fearless game management.

Big B wrote on his blog: “When you reach the stage of the ending of the Championships and there are just 4 teams left to compete with each other .. it is difficult to make predictions ..... predictions follow your love and following of your favourite .... but the fact to me seems that at this stage we are dealing with 44 players .. semi final to final .. 11 each team .... and each player at this stage of competition is a SUPER STAR!! (sic).”

He added: “ you cannot change their standing as a player .. BUT .. the need is how to manage them... and this where the Coach, Manager comes in ..so for the FINAL on Sunday early morning IST 12:30 am , it shall be a competition between the Spanish Coach and the Argentinian Coach...how they plan the game will be the decider…they will plan .. the players has to execute. (sic).”

The cine icon says the “plans of one coach can and is quite obvious.”

“Will be seen through by the other and plan accordingly... most interesting situation… in the last 3 mins of the Eng v Argentina game the Arg coach replaced a player with a Striker... to attack .. rather than send a defender to defend a draw and then play overtime and hope to get victory... but it was a brilliant move… Risky, but gutsy and the result proved it,” he concluded the post.

--IANS

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