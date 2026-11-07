Amitabh Bachchan recalls first ever acting stint as a little chick in Allahabad, reveals was asked to flap arms like a bird

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a trip down memory lane on the popular quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Recalling his early school days in Allahabad, the megastar shared his first experience of performing on stage.

During a special episode, the cine icon shared that his first admission was to a convent school in Allahabad, where he was enrolled in kindergarten. He recalled how he was introduced to stage performances at a very young age.

He said, "Sabse pehle hamara dakhila hua tha ek convent school Allahabad mein.. Kindergarten mein.. Wahan se hum stage pe humko dala jata tha. Tab se hum khel rahe hain.." (First of all, I was admitted to a convent school in Allahabad. In kindergarten. From there, we were put on stage. We have been performing ever since)

Recalling his first-ever stage role, the veteran actor said that he was cast as a baby chick and was asked to flap his arms to imitate the movements of the little bird.

He revealed, "Aur hamara pehla role jo tha woh murgi ke bachche ka tha.. Chhota chicken hota hai na aise-aise par hila karke humko bola hilana toh.." (And my first role was that of a baby chick. You know, a little chicken, which flaps its wings. We were told to flap our arms like that)

He further spoke about moving from the convent school to a boys' school, where he continued participating in plays, before eventually joining Kirori Mal College at Delhi University. He said, "Toh woh St. Mary's convent tha phir boys school mein hum gaye wahan par plays karte rahe.." (So that was St. Mary's Convent. Then I went to a boys' school, where I continued performing in plays)

He further said, "Wahan se phir Delhi University aaye. Aapne dekha ki Kirori Mal College aur Frank Thakur Das jo the woh ek toh shikshak the sath mein woh play wagaira the drama ki aur unka dhyan jata tha sabko aur woh drama sikhate the.. aur bahut achha anubhav raha.." (From there, I came to Delhi University. At Kirori Mal College, Frank Thakur Das was a teacher, and he was also involved in plays and drama. He paid attention to everyone and taught them drama. It was a very good experience)

The megastar also shared an update about a recent initiative by the alumni of Kirori Mal College, who came together and contributed towards restoring the institution's old and dilapidated stage. The collective effort has helped the college get a new stage. He added, "Abhi hum sab ne milkar ke jitne bhi Kirori Mal College ke hain vidyarthi ji, us stage ko jo ki jeern-sheen avastha mein tha, sabne thoda thoda contribute karke woh stage banwa diya hai, phir se naya stage ban gaya hai.."

(Now, all of us who are alumni of Kirori Mal College came together. The stage was in a dilapidated condition, so everyone contributed a little towards getting it rebuilt. The stage has now been made new again)

–IANS

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