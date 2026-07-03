Amitabh Bachchan recalls doing 2-3 shifts a day, says he feared 'not getting work ahead'

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his heart out , in a write-up posted by him on his daily blogs.

The actor looked back at the early years of his career and revealed that he often worked two to three shifts a day across multiple films, considering he feared that he may end up not having any work in the future if he did not do so.

Sharing a heartfelt note on his blog, the legendary actor reflected on how the concept of extensive preparation for a role was virtually unknown during his generation.

He wrote, ".. the prep was word or an explanation unknown to my generation and beyond .. now 'its' a common vocabulary, where one prepares for the work to be undertaken .. for me it was an unknown entity .. i see now the amount of labour and pain, creative artists put in to get into the character, in looks and style and comprehensive character analysis .. a most valid and thought full act, and my admiration to those that are able to give this aspect the more than required serious consideration and be in preparation for the work, undertaken ..”

He added, “Good and impressive .. But in the good ol' days when we all worked in 10 to 15 films at the same time - many two or three the same day, it would have been impossible to prep for one and then un-prep for the other... ON THE SAME DAY!!

MOST OF THE TIME IT WAS THE DIRECTOR OR THE ACCLAIMED ASSISTANT THAT EXPLAINED THE SCENE, WHEN YOU REACHED THE STUDIO OR LOCATION...

many ask how did you slip from one role to another in the course of a day for different films… (sic)"

The 'Zanjeer' actor then explained in Hindi why he took on such a hectic workload.

Translated into English, his words read, "Brother, if I hadn't done it, there was always the fear of whether I would get work in the future or not. So I simply tried to mould myself according to whatever was asked of me. Then, months later, when the film was finally released, I would eagerly wait to see what I had done and how I had performed in it. There are many more stories like these... perhaps another time. Gratitude and love, pouring down like torrential rain."

Talking about the megastar, he remains one of Indian cinema's busiest stars even today, at the age of 83. The actor was recently seen in the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'. He has been hosting the iconic quiz reality show, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' for almost 25 years now.

For the uninitiated, Amitabh Bachchan made his acting debut with 'Saat Hindustani' in 1969z but the film did not fare well commercially.

His breakthrough came, a few years after his debut with 'Zanjeer' in 1973 which established him as Hindi cinema's 'Angry Young Man'.

Over the next few decades, he delivered back to back iconic blockbusters including 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Don', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Trishul', 'Namak Halaal', 'Sharaabi', 'Agneepath', 'Black', 'Paa', 'Piku' and 'Pink' and many more.

The movies went on to cement his status as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema.

His fans would consider him ‘Godlike’ and more like family - so much that during the 1982 shooting of 'Coolie', fans across India held prayers, fasts and special religious ceremonies after he suffered a near-fatal injury on set.

Even today, his popularity remains unmatched, with hundreds of admirers gathering outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, every Sunday.

The meet and greet session on Sunday has been a ritual for the last 40 plus years.

Standing outside his home, Amitabh waves to the crowd and expresses gratitude for their love.

–IANS

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