Amitabh Bachchan on FIFA 3-day break before semi-finals: I need one too

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Megastar and an ardent sports enthusiast Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his happiness over the three-day break in the FIFA World Cup 2026 before the semi-finals and shared that he needed “respite” too.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote about the short break from the matches.

“.. respite from WC 2026 .. a 3 day break .. I need one too .. so short ans very sweet (sic),” Amitabh wrote.

The three-day break comes after eight matches in the quarterfinals between 16 teams. Now, the four teams, France, Spain, Argentina, and England, will battle it out in the semi-finals starting from July 15 at midnight. The grand finale will take place at midnight on July 19.

Talking about work, Amitabh, the octogenarian, is currently keeping busy with the “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is an epic mythological science fiction film that also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

The first installment is set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

He will reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu. Big B was last seen on screen in the action thriller film Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel.

On July 10, the thespian revealed that he turned to artificial intelligence (AI) amid his FIFA World Cup 2026 musings, saying that he fact-checked a claim suggesting none of Morocco's players were born in the country.

Big B took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a message about how he used ChatGPT to fact-check about the claim of Moroccan players not being from the country.

The 83-year-old star, who is the father of actor Abhishek Bachchan, wrote, "T 5797 - I came to know from someone that none of the players of the WC 2026 Moroccan team were born in Morocco !!! ChatGpt when asked says not entirely true!!"

--IANS

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